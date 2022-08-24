Search

24 Aug 2022

Newcastle set to sign highly-rated striker for club record fee

Newcastle United have agreed a deal in the region of £60 million for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

24 Aug 2022 4:59 PM

The 22-year-old Swedish international has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances for the La Liga outfit since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Isak's proposed transfer will break the Magpies' club record fee - set in January 2022 when they signed Bruno Guimarães from Lyon.

Eddie Howe's side currently sit in sixth on the Premier League table, with one win and two draws in their opening three games.

