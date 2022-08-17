Manchester United considering loan move for Chelsea winger

Manchester United are reportedly considering a loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, according to The Athletic.
Exclusive: Manchester United are considering taking USMNT captain Christian Pulisic on loan from their Premier League rivals Chelsea, The Athletic can reveal. pic.twitter.com/PSqVqxV3Zs— The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 17, 2022
The 23-year-old USA captain, who joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58million, is struggling to get into Thomas Tuchel's starting team - having made two substitute appearances so far in the Premier League this season.
Newcastle United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have approached Pulisic this summer but the winger is reportedly keen on a loan move to the Red Devils ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar.
