Search

16 Aug 2022

Wolves close in on club-record deal for Portuguese star

Wolves close in on club-record deal for Portuguese star

Wolves are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Wolves are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial 45million euros (£38m), with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.

Nunes, who has attracted the attention of several leading clubs and had been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, would be Bruno Lage’s third signing of the summer.

Wolves have already completed deals for Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes, who joined from Valencia, and Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, who signed from Burnley.

However, it has been a frustrating start to the new campaign, with an opening-day defeat to Leeds followed by a goalless draw with Fulham. A trip to Tottenham is up next on Saturday.

Last week, Lage indicated he wanted to sign “three or four more players” before the end of the current transfer window.

“The words are patience and trust,” he said on Friday. “Patience because we still have 20 days to the end of the transfer window.

“And trust in our work. Judge the work we are doing at the beginning of this season at the end of this transfer window.

“Some players go, some players are coming. I have big trust in the work we are doing and that we are going to convince three or four more players to come and play for Wolves.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media