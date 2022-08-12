Search

12 Aug 2022

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 13-15)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

12 Aug 2022 10:56 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The opening weekend of the Premier League didn't disappoint and there are more enthralling games live on television this weekend, including a London derby!

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 13-15):

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Aston Villa and Everton kick off the weekend's action when Steven Gerrard's side takes on Frank Lampard's outfit at Villa Park.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Premier League champions Manchester City can make it two wins out of two when they welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

Saturday's evening game sees Brentford host Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

Nottingham Forest and West Ham contest Sunday's opening Premier League game at the City Ground.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

Sunday's remaining fixture is a London derby when Chelsea come up against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

On Monday, Liverpool will aim to pick up their first win of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media