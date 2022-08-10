Manchester City defender pleads not guilty to further count of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.
The footballer appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for his trial.
He has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.
He pleaded not guilty to the tenth charge, relating to a new complainant, which had already been reported but had not previously been put to him.
The 28-year-old, who wore a blue suit for the hearing, is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.
He is due to stand trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40.
Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.
About 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Thursday, with others watching by videolink.
A French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.
Jury selection is expected to take place later on Wednesday.
None of the women involved can be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.
Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.
He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.
Both defendants are on bail.
Pat Smullen prior to the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland 2019, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.