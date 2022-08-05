Republic of Ireland and Brighton defender 'close' to loan transfer to Fulham

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy is close to a loan transfer to Fulham from Brighton, according to The Athletic. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy is close to a loan transfer to Fulham from Brighton, according to The Athletic.
Fulham are close to signing Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton, The Athletic understands. #FFC | #BHAFC— The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 5, 2022
More from @peterrutzlerhttps://t.co/oTQq5UOIiq
The colossal centre-half appeared 18 times for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season and now looks set to move to recently promoted Fulham in search for more first team football.
The 30-year-old, who has been capped 55 times for the Irish national team to date, played in three of the four UEFA Nations League fixtures in June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.