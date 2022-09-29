Students' Union slams Kildare university decision to axe student centre project

File photo: Maynooth University
Maynooth Students' Union has condemned the university's decision to terminate the construction of a student centre at the North Kildare campus.
In a statement, it said; “Maynooth Students’ Union condemns the announcement that construction on the new Student Centre project has been terminated by Maynooth University, following a decision by Maynooth University's Governing Authority. We work in partnership with the University at all levels to deliver the best facilities for students. However, while we understand the difficulties faced by the project it is important to state that we did not support this decision and dissented from it at every forum where we are a member.”
