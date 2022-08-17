NOTICE: Blood donation clinic in North Kildare today

This is an appointment based clinic. File Pic.
A blood donation clinic will take place in North Kildare later today.
The clinic will operate at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth from 3.45pm to- 8pm.
The Irish Blood Transfusion service is appealing to donors to come forward and make a donation, as it says blood supply is low due to the summer holidays.
To book an appointment call 1800 731 137.
The clinic is appointment based.
