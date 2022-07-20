Search

20 Jul 2022

15 Kildare charities receive €500 donation from ALDI Community Grants Programme

15 Kildare charities receive €500 donation from ALDI Community Grants Programme

File Photo: The announcement follows after the company yesterday unveiled Ireland's largest reverse vending machine at its Naas store, located on the Monread Road.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

20 Jul 2022 11:54 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A total of 15 Kildare charities and community groups have each received a donation from supermarket giant ALDI.

It follows after the company yesterday unveiled Ireland's largest reverse vending machine at its Naas store, located on the Monread Road.

The organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from ALDI’s Kildare store teams and from colleagues in ALDI’s Naas regional distribution centre and head office.

Receiving the €500 grants are: the Irish Wheelchair Association in Athy, Lilywhite Wheelers Multi-sport Junior Club, Gheel Autism Services, St Raphael’s Special School, Kildare and West Wicklow SPCA, Samaritans Newbridge, Kildare Irish Figure Dancing Council, Marie Keating, The Down Syndrome Centre, Leixlip Youth & Community Centre, Laura Lynn, Scoil Mhuire Community School Breakfast Club Clane, Irish Cancer Society, Homeless Care CLG and the Children’s Health Foundation.

Commenting on the announcement, John Curtin, group buying director of ALDI Ireland, said: "We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Kildare."

Pictured at the launch of ALDI’s 2022 Community Grants programme earlier this year is Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development with Tina Boyle and her dog Chico from Cavan SPCA and Padraig Barry, Communications Director with ALDI Ireland. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography.

He added: "The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come."

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. 

Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees.

By the end of 2022, the programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016.

Kildare County Council announce water outage in Naas this week

Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support.

ALDI says that, to date, all nine of their Kildare stores have donated over 56,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving these charities more than €71,000.

ALDI employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 150 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media