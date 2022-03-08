Temporary water outage in North Kildare town tomorrow

File Pic
A temporary water outage will take place in a North Kildare town tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC has said that the outage will take place from around 10am until 4pm on Wednesday, March 9.
It is understood that this outage will affect Highfield Est, St Josephs B.N.S, The Paddocks, Bawn view & Chapel view.
"Customers may experience loss of pressure or complete loss of supply during works," KCC added.
