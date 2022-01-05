11 projects from County Kildare in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

11 school projects from different schools located in County Kildare have been selected to appear in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 (BTYSTE '21).

The annual competition is due to take place next week on Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.

Three of the projects come from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas, while three more are from St Wolston's Community School located in Celbridge.

Details about all BTYSTE '21 11 projects, including their title, school, category and project type, can be viewed below:

Coláiste Lorcáin- Does the use of a singing bin initiative decrease the amount of litter found in and around our secondary school grounds?- Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Group

Patrician Secondary School- Uscalt.com: Developing an Open Data Ecosystem- Technology, Group

Newbridge College- Acid Rain/Superabsorbent Polymer Crystals- Biological and Ecological, Individual

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- RecycleWise- Technology, Group

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- The development of a cost efficient add on to enable all whiteboards to be interactive- Technology, Group

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- Can ‘a mans best friend’ identify their owners different emotions? - Social and Behavioural Sciences, Individual

St Wolstan’s Community School- To Investigate the Antibacterial Properties of Different Types of Honey- Biological and Ecological, Group

Clongowes Wood College- Canine Colour Psychology; “An Investigation into whether a dog’s colour preferences are influenced by the time of the day”- Biological and Ecological, Individual

Cross And Passion College- Explaining and simplifying the Covid-19 vaccine- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group

St Wolstan’s Community School- Deciphering Dyslexia: A Study in Orthographic Processing- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group

St Wolstan’s Community School- The Truth of Knowledge- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group

All listed qualified projects for the BTYSTE '21 competition can be viewed here.

History:

The BTYSTE competition takes place every year and was first thought up by two UCD Physics researchers, a Carmelite Priest, the Rev Dr Burke and Dr Tony Scott.

In 1963, the duo discovered science fairs in the US and tailored the idea for Ireland, launching the first BTYSTE competition in 1965 in the Round Room of Dublin's Mansion House.

It attracted 230 entries and the first ever winner, John Monaghan, has recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Avigen, a US Biotech company.

According to its website, visitor numbers soared to an all-time high at 59,500 in 2015, as did entries, with a total of 2,077 projects being entered.