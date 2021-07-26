Intel makes donation to Celbridge Mill

Celbridge Community Centre – The Mill – is a community facility located at the heart of Celbridge that accommodates many different local organisations to connect, have fun, and meet new people.

The Mill is located in a historic building on the banks of the river Liffey and today the centre is home to sports facilities for persons of all ages – such as gyms, sports halls, and community rooms – as well as playschools, a youth café, beautiful gardens and specialist clubs for personal development at all levels. There are also 25 small enterprise units on site covering many aspects of essential services in the community.

Read more County Kildare news

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the Community Centre had to close all its community, sports, and education facilities. Where possible, the centre is working to restore services but for now, continues to only be able to provide limited amenities for members of the community.

Intel recently made a donation of €5,000 to the Mill to support this invaluable community location throughout the challenging times presented by the pandemic. The donation was provided to assist with any unexpected expenses that may have arisen over recent months, for instance, to support with the likes of PPE equipment and cleaning supplies.

The centre is also home to an Intel garden – an outdoor space that was restored in 2015 with the support of a contribution from Intel on the occasion of their celebration of 25 Years of operating in Ireland.

Speaking about the Intel donation, Mairead Byrne Director and Chair Celbridge Community Centre CLG said, “We would like to express our appreciation to Intel Ireland which has provided us with a very generous donation. This contribution has enabled us to purchase new cleaning equipment and cleaning supplies, so that we can provide a safe environment for our customers and staff. It has also provided encouragement to our staff as we experience the uncertainty of future developments in Ireland and indeed at a global level. We appreciate Intel’s support to us and to the many organisations which have benefitted from their assistance over many years”.