Kildare man allegedly assaulted another with a toaster over a loan

The hearing took place in Naas
A man received a two centimetre facial cut after he was assaulted by another who wielded a toaster, it was alleged at Naas District Court on June 9.
Before the court was Dawid Grzesiak, 35, whose address was given as Redbrook House, Baybush, Straffan, was before the court on allegations of assault and producing an article during the course of a dispute at that address on October 5, 2020.
Sgt Jim Kelly alleged that the defendant asked the injured party for a loan.
“They are known to each other,” he said, adding that the injured party believed the defendant was drunk and behaving aggressively.
He said the injured party had a cut above beside his left eye but it did not require stitches.
Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant is no longer living in Kildare.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to November 3.
