Kildare man allegedly assaulted another with a toaster over a loan

Claim

Kildare man allegedly assaulted another with a toaster over a loan

The hearing took place in Naas

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man received a two centimetre  facial cut after he was assaulted by another who wielded a toaster, it was alleged at Naas District Court on June 9.

Before the court was Dawid Grzesiak, 35, whose address was given as Redbrook House, Baybush, Straffan, was before the court on allegations of assault and producing an article during the course of a dispute at that address on October 5, 2020.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly alleged that the defendant asked the injured party for a loan.

“They are known to each other,” he said, adding that the injured party believed the defendant was drunk and behaving aggressively.

He said the injured party had a cut above beside his left eye but it did not require stitches.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant is no longer living in Kildare.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to November 3.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie