Tenants ordered to pay Kildare landlord €24,000 in back rent and leave house

A Maynooth house owner and landlord has got an order directing her tenants to pay €24,000 in back rent and leave the house.

In the course of the hearing, the judge said the State should give the Rental Tenancies Board (RTB) more powers as some tenants knew they could abuse the system.

At the Kilcock District Court sitting on July 16, held at Naas Racecourse, Judge Desmond Zaidan granted the order against Philippe Artitz and Danielle Aritz, who are living at an addresss in Moyglare Abbey, Maynooth, in favour of house owner, Mary Kennedy.

The tenants were give notice of termination to leave the house on August 15, 2018 and following a hearing, a determination order was given by the RTB on May 2 this year.

The tenants did not leave and so the application was made to the civil sitting of the District Court on July 16 for a court order.

Judge Zaidan said that he would give effect to the order made by the RTB and would also award costs to Ms Kennedy. Judge Zaidan said that if there was any damage to the house Ms Kennedy and her legal team should go to the gardai. Ms Kennedy, he said, “has suffered enough.”

Judge Zaidan said the State should given the Rental Tenancies Board more powers in cases like this. Sadly, he said, this is happening all too often and it takes the RTB 18 months to come to a decision, he said. There are many good tenants but some are abusing the system, said the judge.