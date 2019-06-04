Ana Kriegel murder trial: Accused boy was 'surprised' when gardaí called looking for Ana

The father of one of the boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel said his son was "surprised" when gardai called to their home the evening the 14-year-old schoolgirl went missing.

Boy B's father told Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution at the Central Criminal Court that his son was surprised, but "not happy being surprised" when gardai arrived looking for information about Ana's whereabouts at about 9.30 or 10pm.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

Boy A is further charged with Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

The witness also told Mr Grehan that he was "suspicious" when he heard that Boy A had alleged that he was assaulted on the same evening that Ana went missing.

The trial continues in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.