Renewed garda appeal to help trace missing Kildare woman

Gardaí at Leixlip have renewed their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 53-year-old Margaret Dorrian who has been missing from her home in Celbridge since last Tuesday, March 12.

Margaret is described as 5'6'', of slight build and with red hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a mustard-coloured jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family are very concerned for her welfare

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.