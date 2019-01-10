Garda appeal for witnesses after man assaulted by four teens in Lucan

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating a serious assault in which a man was attacked by four teenagers last Wednesday afternoon, January 9.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm in Lucan.

A man, 31, was walking home from work in the Castle Riada area, close to a public house in Lucan, when he was approached and assaulted by four teenagers. The man sustained serious injuries to his face.

The injured man was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.