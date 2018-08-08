Parents of Georgia Callan, Kildare girl (4) who drowned in Spanish pool, remember 'our own tiny Wonder Woman'

The parents of a four-year-old Kildare girl who drowned tragically in a pool accident in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday, July 28, have said they are "devastated by her loss".

Georgia Anne Callan's parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell issued a statement this afternoon, in which they described the young girl as "our own tiny Wonder Woman".

The couple described their daughter as "a happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl" and said "she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere. Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

“She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say."

The family thanked the police, medical staff and the Irish Embassy for their professionalism, support and care.

“We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time,” they concluded.

The Ardclough girl's funeral will take place at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Celbridge, this Thursday evening, August 9, and at Newland's Cross Crematorium on Friday, August 10, at 2pm.

Her parents said they would appreciate those attending dress cheerfully in memory of Georgia, who loved bright colours, twirly dresses and sparkles.