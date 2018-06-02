Kildare gardai seize €55,000 worth of MDMA and cannabis in Leixlip
Man due in court this morning
The drugs seized in Leixlip
Gardai arrested a man and siezed a large quantity of illegal drugs in a Leixlip housing estate late yesterday evening.
Shortly after 11pm on June 1, Gardaí stopped a man in his 30s at St Mary’s Park. The man was searched and Gardaí discovered a quantity of illegal drugs; MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis herb worth €20,00.
The man was arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station and has been charged to appear in court this morning.
