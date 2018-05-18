Man fined for 2015 Kilcock GAA assault attack

A man who assaulted another at a GAA club in 2015 has been convicted and fined €1,200 for the assault.

Gavin Byrne (22), of 1264 Highfield Park, Kilcock, had previously pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to another man, by punching him at Kilcock GAA club on February 2 2015. The injured party was leaving the club and Mr Byrne followed him and punched him. Others also assaulted the injured party on the ground.

In his statement, the 23-year-old victim wrote about receiving scars to his face and his lip. He said he had thought that Mr Byrne was being nice as he approached him and the punch was unexpected.

It was cowardly, said Judge Desmond Zaidan, who previously described the assault and the follow-up assault as amounting to “mob” behaviour. He indicated jail was on the cards.

An initial offer of €500 compensation to the victim was proposed by Mr Byrne but was described by the judge as an an insult. The question of a community service order was also raised.

At the May 15 sitting of Kilcock District Court, held in Naas, the court was told that Mr Byrne had paid €3,150 to his victim.

The court was told that the injured party will make a full recovery.

David Powderly, solicitor, for Mr Byrne, said Mr Byrne was now working six days a week and doing a community service order would be difficult time wise.

Judge Zaidan opted to fine him €1,200. Previously the court was told that on the night of the assault, there were others involved, not just Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne had no previous convictions.