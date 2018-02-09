Girl who narrowly escaped death in mudslide features on Kildare charity's 2018 Trócaire box

A little girl from the Matome area of Freetown is featured on Kildare charity Trocaire’s annual box.

Kumba, aged seven, narrowly escaped death last August 14 with her family. Trocaire are launching the box on Ash Wednesday (February 14), which is the sixth month anniversary of the mudslide that killed hundreds of people in Sierra Leone.

Trocaire immediately responded to this disaster by providing emergency kits and counselling to survivors. Families will also be supported by the Maynooth-based organisation to rebuild their business and livelihoods over the coming months.

Eamonn Meehan, Trocaire’s executive director, said, “Trocaire is there to provide support. We are only able to do this because of the generosity of people in Co. Kildare. Last year people throughout the county helped raise €775,305 to support Trocaire’s Lenten campaign through the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, allowing us to support hundreds of thousands of people living in devastating poverty or affected by humanitarian crises across the developing world.”

Trocaire boxes are available from parishes across Co. Kildare, by visiting www.trocaire.org or by phoning 1850 408 408.

