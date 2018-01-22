Maynooth awarded second Purple Flag nightlife award

The town of Maynooth has been awarded the Purple Flag award for the second year in a row. It was first granted the flag, which marks the large appeal of the nightlife in a town, in January 2017.

Similar to the Blue Flag for beaches, the Purple Flag Award aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres in the evenings and at night. The scheme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), working alongside the Purple Flag Advisory Committee.

Accredited towns and cities have proven that they are welcoming to everyone, offer safe ways for visitors to travel home after dark and provide a good mix of venues.

According to the organisation, Purple Flag towns and cities benefit from more visitors, lower crime and anti-social behaviour, and improved perceptions of centres.

This award, which recognises Maynooth as a ‘must-visit’ location, will continue to be beneficial as a marketing and promotional tool, placing the town amongst a small number of towns and cities, including Swords, Waterford, Cork and Killarney to have achieved this standard.

Jennifer Forster, membership and Events Manager of County Kildare Chamber said, “Retaining this status reaffirms that Maynooth is a destination not to be missed. There is great enthusiasm by all stakeholders in the town who want to continuously improve on what is currently on offer and achieving the Purple Flag status for a second time is a credit to those who work tirelessly to make the area appealing for an evening out.”