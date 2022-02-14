Search

14 Feb 2022

Kildare County Council releases update on Allenwood Community Playground project

Allenwood

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

14 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) has released an update on the current status and projected timeline for the Allenwood Community Playground project.

The motion was originally proposed by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, February 7.

His motion was also backed up by Fianna Fáil Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick, who urged KCC to look into the apparent lack of planned water connection in the plan.

Cllr Brendan Wyse, Fine Gael 

KCC said: "A tender for the initial site clearance of scrub to facilitate the playground has been completed and the work is due to be carried out in February.

Work on the tender for the playground has started and it is hoped to issue this in early March. It is hoped to have a contractor in place by end of June."

KCC added: "Commencement for construction is dependent on the works programme of the successful contractor and the lead time for play equipment and materials.

"It is hoped that all the elements included in the design track can be delivered within the budget available, but this will be dependent on the tender."

