County Council confirms brief water outages in Naas and Kildare Town for Friday

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that two brief water outages will occur in Naas and Kildare Town on Friday, January 14.
For Naas, KCC said that the water outage will take place between 1:30am to 4:30am on Friday, and that it will affect "as far as Supervalu on Kilcullen Road, Corbans Lane, Friary Road, Sallins Road as far as Joe Mallon Motors, Basin Street, and surrounding areas."
As for Kildare Town, KCC said that leakage pressure testing will result in a water outage between 12am to 2am.
It is understood that this outage will affect the Dublin road as far as The silken Thomas, Meadow Road, Claymore Road, The National Stud, and Tully Cross.
