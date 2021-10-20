Kildare LEO confident that new Women in Business Network will effectively engage with members

A representative from the Kildare Local Enterprise Office (Kildare LEO) has reassured the public that its new Women in Business Network (WIBN) will properly facilitate discussions surrounding women's rights in the work place.

John Mulcahy, a Senior Enterprise Development Officer with the organisation, told the Leinster Leader that the LEO wishes to "engage first hand" with those involved in the WIBN.

"We are fully aware of the myriad of difficulties facing women in the workplace."

"Fortunately, the network will provide a space for likeminded people to facilitate discussions about these issues and to also come up with solutions to them."

His comments follow just two weeks after National Women's Enterprise Day on October 7, which is held in association with Enterprise Ireland.

Mr Mulcahy added that while Kildare LEO, in addition to all other LEOs across the country, will look at the main issues facing women in the workplace, there will be "wiggle room" for more specific, localised issues as well.

"This will be a long-term initiative, and at present, we are looking for an experienced co-ordinator, as well as a tender for a consultant," he explained.

"We are also looking into running some training courses as part of the WIBN, including classes based around social media strategies and management development."

The WIBN is planned to launch in January of next year.

The deadline for responses to the tender is November 19.

Kildare LEO works closely with Kildare County Council to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), acting as "one stop shops" to deliver enterprise supports in their local regions.

In total, there are currently 31 LEOs based around Ireland.