PICS: Design revealed for Newbridge apartment block beside Whitewater Shopping Centre

Pic Credit: NCD Facebook page/Kildare County Council

Computer generated images (CGI) showing the planned apartment block in Newbridge have been revealed.

The Leinster Leader previously reported on September 23 that plans for a five storey apartment block beside Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre have been lodged.

It is understood that Ascot Construction Ltd wants to demolish Westbank House on Cutlery Road (an existing three-storey vacant office building) to make way for a new development.

Although the pictures can be viewed on the Kildare County Council website, screengrabs of the CGI renders that were posted by the page Newbridge Community Development (NCD) have been circulating on Facebook.

Part of the caption read: "Some interesting things are noted in the documents, particularly the design statement document where it is referenced that a planning application for the former Newbridge Metal Products site will be launched in quarter 4 of 2021."

Local Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender previously expressed cautious optimism over the planned apartment block.

Closing date for submissions regarding the site is the October 24.

