Happy ending for kitten Curry found in Naas PC World's washing machine department

This lovely five month old kitten sneaked in the front door of Curry’s PC World in Naas and made her home in the washing machine section. Despite the best efforts and kindness of the staff to coax her out, she was determined to stay and she kept out of sight.

At night, though, she liked to browse around the store when it was quiet and everyone was gone. The only problem was that over her four-night stay, the alarm sensors picked up her movements each night, creating a lot of disrupted sleep for the store manager Ken Mason.

Elaine from the KWWSPCA Trap Neuter Release Service came to the rescue and trapped the shy kitten. Now that she has been vet checked and spayed she is in great health and ready for her new home.

As it happens, a sister of one of the staff at Curry’s PC World Naas is adopting her and has very appropriately called her Curry.

Pet Blessing Service

A pet blessing service will take place outdoors at 3pm on Saturday, October 2, at Christ Church beside Castletown Gates in Celbridge. If for whatever reason you cannot bring your pet, you can bring a photo (unframed) which will be placed on a display board. If you want deceased pets to be remembered, you may also bring a photo and they will be remembered in the service. Refreshments will be available afterwards. Funds raised at this event will go to the KWWSPCA.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

