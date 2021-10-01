Search

01/10/2021

Naas initiative raises €9,000 for Barretstown; Kildare woman wins €5,000 prize

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse pictured with Caroline Tobin, Corporate Account Manager of Barretstown with a €9,000 cheque for Barretstown Children

An ambitious initiative that took place in Naas managed to raise €9,000 for the charity Barretstown.

Naas Racecourse, in association with the Irish EBF & Ballyhane Stud, partnered with Barretstown to run the "Naas Race."

A JustGiving page was set up to raise funds for Barretstown, and those who donated a minimum of €5 were placed into a draw to be in a chance to win a holiday of a lifetime.

24 donators were drawn and assigned a horse in the €300,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes: the richest race at Naas Racecourse, which took place on Bank Holiday Monday August 2.

Local Kildare woman Edel Heffernan was assigned to the Ger Lyons trained Sacred Bridge.

Edel and her son Ethan cheered the talented two year old home to win the €300,000 race, meaning Edel walked away with a €5,000 Hannon Travel holiday voucher.

Speaking on the Naas Race, Caroline Tobin, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Barretstown said: "A huge thank you to Naas Racecourse, the Irish EBF & Ballyhane Stud for their wonderful support raising €9,000."

"These funds provide crucial income for Barretstown which relies on the public to provide 97 per cent of the funds that make our work possible."

She also congratulated Edel Heffernan and her family, saying: "I’m sure she will enjoy a fantastic holiday."

"Thank you to everyone who donated to the holiday draw, your support will help us welcome more," she added.

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse, also commented on the fun day, as well as Edel's success: "We were thrilled here at Naas Racecourse to work with the brilliant people at Barretstown to try and raise much needed funds."

"The team at Barretstown do phenomenal work and I would urge anyone who can to help them in any way."

He concluded: "It was great to have Edel here on the day and it was very exciting for her to win a prize in this way, I really hope she enjoys a fantastic holiday."

Barretstown first opened in 1994 and offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

It is supported behind the scenes by 24 hour on site medical and nursing care.

The charity has helped over 70,000 campers since its inception.

For further information about Barretstown, click here.

