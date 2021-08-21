Prosperous artist exhibits in Mayo

An exhibition by a Prosperous artist Pamela de Brí has opened in Áras Inis Gluaire, Belmullet, Co Mayo which will run until Friday, September 17. This is the first exhibition of Re:Place which has been in gestation for almost three years and which explores the changing social and demographics of Irish rural life.

The artist explores the themes of place — land, home, location, placing and replacing.

“This land has been inhabited for over 10,000 years,” she told the Leinster Leader. “Land use changes and develops as society changes and develops.

“As humans move from manual cultivation of the land to mechanical and industrial methods, various layers of marks are left on the landscape and this evidence of past societies alters the environment and terrain, both natural and built.”

Pamela de Brí is a founding member of Leinster Printmaking Studio, an artist-led studio based in Clane, Kildare-based artist currently working in printmaking, painting, photography and video. She is also one of the artists involved in Sult, which is a group of multidisciplinary Kildare artists who have come together in Bolands pub in Kildare town.

Her practice explores and engages with the changing social and environmental landscape of Ireland. She focuses on an aspect of society, researches it, engages with relevant people, explores the location and builds a body of documentation which inspires the resulting art work.

In 2013 she followed, by bicycle, an old railway network, which wove its way across Ireland and documented the journey in notebooks and audio recordings.

The resulting body of work (Midland - Lár Tíre) was exhibited in venues in Dublin and around Ireland: Linenhall, Castlebar, Áras Inis Gluaire, Belmullet, Mullingar Arts Centre, National Photographic Archive, Temple Bar, Dublin.

Her printmaking work has been selected for exhibitions in New York, Vancouver, South Australia, Spain, France and Bulgaria and Ireland (Éigse Carlow, Impressions, Galway, Kilkenny Arts Festival).

Her work is in public and private collections in Ireland, (OPW, Kildare Co Council, Dublin City Co. Council, C.I É) and in Spain, Portugal, Australia, Canada, Bermuda and France.

The opening hours at Áras Inis Gluaire are 9.00am -5.00pm Monday to Friday. For opening hours Saturday, email info@arasinisgluaire.ie or phone 09781079.