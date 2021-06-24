Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards to take place tomorrow

Network Ireland Kildare Branch will celebrate the Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2021 at an Awards Lunch tomorrow, June 25 to acknowledge the amazing achievements of the members in Co Kildare.

The winners will be presented with the much coveted trophy in each of 7 categories after being nominated and interviewed as part of the awards process. Each winner will then represent Kildare at the National Awards to be held in October where they will go up against winners from each branch in Ireland.

President of Network Ireland Kildare Branch, Laura Maher of Reillys Supervalu in Sallins congratulated the nominees and stated “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the nominees and those who made it through to the finalist stage. It has been a difficult trading year for a lot of businesses but you have all persisted and shown your resilience. Our members are an inspiration to us all and I wish you all the very best of luck. I would also like to thank our awards co-ordinator and Vice President Emily Mahon on the fantastic job that she has done bringing all of this together”

Network Ireland Kildare Branch would like to thank Official Partner AIB and our media partners Leinster Leader and Kildare Now.

Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. With over 1400 members across 15 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch is one of the most dynamic, hosting monthly events across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance.

Read about the award nominees below.

Emerging New Business

Name: Fiona Smiddy

Business Name: Green Outlook

Fiona Smiddy is a Chartered Accountant and the Founder of Green

Outlook www.greenoutlook.ie. At Green Outlook Fiona promotes sustainable living and

supports customers to reduce their environmental impact. We are passionate about

supporting local, sustainable and plastic free alternatives and sell a growing range of

sustainable personal care products.

Website https://www.greenoutlook.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/greenoutlookireland

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greenoutlook_ie

Twitter https://twitter.com/greenoutlook_ie

Name: Erica Hargaden

Business Name: Babogue

Erica Hargaden is a Certified Child Sleep Consultant with Babogue and Mum of 3. Her own

journey with sleep deprivation on her first child is what has inspired her to follow her passion

and bring The Gift of Sleep to as many families as possible.

Website www.babogue.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/babogue

Instagram www.instagram/babogue_sleep

Twitter www.instagram/babogue_sleep

Name: Martina Williams

Business Name: Admin Aid

I am a business owner, mum, wife and a part-time student. My company is called Admin Aid

and I have been in business just over a year now. I am passionate about people and my

career pivot in 2019 was a leap of faith to follow my passion. I haven't looked back!

Website www.adminaid.ie

Facebook Admin Aid

Instagram @adminaid.ie

Twitter Admin Aid

Name: Magdalena Seymour

Business Name: Pure Oskar

Magda arrived in Ireland in 2004 for a short visit. An Irish man stole her heart and Ireland

became her home ever since. Magda founded - Pure Oskar - a natural skincare brand and

named after their son Oskar. Her motto is to live simply, sustainably, and mindfully through

self-care and by taking care of others.

Website www.pureoskar.com

Facebook @pureoskar

Instagram @pureoskar

Name: Sarah Breslin

Business Name: Good4all

My name is Sarah Breslin from Maynooth in Kildare. I have been a massage therapist for

over 20 years and a Colonic Hydrotherapist for over 8 years. My passion is to help people

feel the best they can, every day.

Website www.good4all.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/good4all.ie/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/good4all_giftcard/

Name: Katie Mugan

Business Name: Nursing Mama

I am Katie Mugan and the founder of Nursingmama.ie. I’m a lactation consultant and a

Paediatric and Public Health Nurse with over 20 years’ experience working with parents and

new-borns, helping them prepare and navigate their way through those early days and

weeks.

Website https://nursingmama.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nursingmama.ie/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nursingmama.ie/?hl=en

Name: Claire Glynn

Business Name: Clever Little Handies

I'm mum to 3 fabulous kiddos. I just turned 40 earlier this month and got engaged!

I started my classes in 2019 in an effort to combat the isolation many new parents can feel

with a newborn/infant and I wanted to meet other Mums with babies the same age as my

then 7 month old.

Website www.cleverlittlehandies.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CleverLittleHandies

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cleverlittlehandies/

Twitter https://twitter.com/CleverHandies

Name: Samantha Corcoran

Business Name: IMUAA

Samantha Corcoran, Makeup Artist and Founder of the very first International MakeUp

Artists Association (IMUAA).

Helping makeup artists to navigate their way through the industry by providing business

masterclasses, mentoring, and community so that they can grow in confidence and build a

successful business.

The IMUAA was successfully launched in March 2021

Website https://www.imuaa.org/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/imuaa.org

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/imuaa__/

Name: Triona Gunning

Business name: Early Years Insights

I am the founder of Early Years Insights, stay at home mother to two children and a former

childcare practitioner. I use my early years expertise coupled with my parenting experience

to support and empower parents of young children through online workshops dealing with

topics such as play and resilience.

Website www.earlyyearsinsights.ie

Facebook Early Years Insights

Instagram @triona_earlyyearsinsights

Name: Ciara Dunne

Business: Ceola Academy of Music

My name is Ciara Dunne and I am the Director and Founder of Ceola Academy of Music.

Originally from Dublin but moved to Kildare in 2013. I live in Naas with my partner and our 5

children. My passion is music and hope to share my love of music in Kildare.

Website www.ceola.ie

Facebook Ceola Academy of Music

Instagram @ceola.ie

Name: Michelle Lawlor

Business Name: The Nude Wine Co

Michelle Lawlor has 20 years experience in the wine industry and has worked in 3

continents. Her passion for making wine fun and understandable has led to her company,

The Nude Wine Co, becoming a market leader in the online wine sector. If she could be any

grape, she'd be Chardonnay.

Website www.thenudewineco.ie

Facebook thenudewineco

Instagram nudewineco

Name: Sally Ann Kelly

Business Name: Sprout Studios

My name is Sally-Ann Kelly. I am 23 years old. I live in Kilcock, Co.Kildare with my family. I

am a recent (2020) Graduate from NCAD where I studied for a Bachelors in Graphic Design

for 4 years. I have 4 years of experience working in the design industry and began

freelancing at 19.

Website www.sproutstudios.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sproutstudios.ie/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sproutstudios.ie/

Name: Mikaela Egan

Business Name: Sprout Studios

My name is Mikaela Egan. I am 24 years old and I live in Rathcoffey Co. Kildare. I graduated

from TUD Blanchardstown with a Bachelor Degree in Creative Digital Media. I am an

enthusiastic and energetic creator with a passion for helping people to build a brand they

love.

Website www.sproutstudios.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sproutstudios.ie/

Instagram @sproutstudios.ie

Twitter N/A

Name: Sharon Kearns

Business Name: Your Style Your Story

As a Chartered Accountant, over the past 20 years, Sharyn has provided strategic and

financial consulting to businesses across Ireland, Europe, Africa and the US.

In 2019 entered the world of online retail in ladies fashion after founding Your Style Your

Story.

Today Sharyn is focused on helping professional women to grow in confidence.

Website www.YourStyleYourStory.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/yourstyleyourstoryonline

Instagram www.instagram.com/yourstyleyourstory

Name: Karyn Flood

Business Name: Time Flood Flooring & Furniture Ltd

I started a summer job with my Dad who ran his own Furniture Business and that was over 20

years ago! I fell in love with all aspects of Sales & especially Interior Design receiving a

Diploma. I am now Director and Owner of Tim Flood Flooring & Furniture Ltd.

Website www.timfloodflooring.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/athy.furniture

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/timfloodflooringfurniture/

Name: Maureen McCowen

Business Name: Soft Skill Success

Maureen McCowen is a communication and presentation skills specialist who unlocks

speaking confidence.

With extensive experience teaching, training and connecting, Maureen knows the

importance of self-confidence in communicating your message clearly, effectively and

professionally.

Maureen lives in Naas with her husband, Paul and very energetic dog, Millie. She has two

adult sons.

Website https://www.softskillsuccess.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/softskillsuccess

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/maureen_softskillsuccess/

Twitter https://twitter.com/MaureenMcCowen

Name: Louise Rawlins Traynor

Business Name: ADV Gear Ltd

Louise Rawlins Traynor is the MD of ADV GEAR Limited, an outdoor adventure-wear retailer

specializing in motorcycle, cycling, hiking and casual wear. Louise is also the Exec Producer

of RAW World Productions, who produced the IFTA award-nominated The Celtic Ride;

docuseries, now being licensed by FOX.

Website https://www.advgear.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KLIMatADVGear

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/klimatadvgear/

Twitter https://twitter.com/LouLouRawlins

Solo Businesswoman

Name: Niamh Mullins

Business Name: Empowered Health Solutions

Niamh Mullins is the founder and owner of Empowered Health Solutions, a natural solutions

wellness company. Niamh is a Certified Aromatherapist and Reflexologist, Corporate

Wellness Advisor and dōTERRA Business Leader. She is passionate about empowering

others to take back control of their health naturally by incorporating aromatherapy and

mindful living practices into everyday life.

Website www.empoweredhs.ie

Facebook Empowered Health Solutions

Instagram @niamhempoweredhs

Name: Gail Doyle

Business Name: Gails Rails

Gails Rails, Personal Stylist, Seamstress and Digital Influencer...

Taking the stress out of Fashion and simplifying it for the busy women of today. Helping

them be a better version of themselves!

Website www.gailsrails.ie

Facebook www.facebook.com/gailsrails

Instagram www.instagram.com/gailsrails

Twitter @gailsrails

Name: Susannah Morrissey

Business Name: OM Wellness

Susannah Morrissey is a Health and Wellbeing professional who specialises in mindfulness

coaching for Corporates and individuals.

She is deeply passionate about supporting staff mental resilience and helps develop better

human skills to cope better with challenges effectively.

She believes that once people can manage their minds better they can then mind their

businesses better

Website omwellness.ie

Facebook Om Wellness

Instagram susannahmor04

Empoyee Shining Star

Name: Suzanne Ryan

Company Name: ISS Facility Services

I am a qualified accountant with 15 years’ accounting and management experience in

various companies. In my current role as Financial Controller for ISS Facility Services I lead

the financial reporting team of eight people. I am passionate about teamwork, expertise,

efficiency, continuous improvement and personal development. Like ISS, I believe that

“people make places”.

Website https://www.ie.issworld.com/

Name: Catherine Bunn

Company Name: Fusion Digital

Sales & Marketing Manager at Fusion Digital. Having extensive experience working in the

hospitality industry for the past 16 years. Catherine is extremely competitive with herself and

loves meeting with clients and exceeding their expectations. She takes a personal interest in

delivering results for Fusion Digital & our clients.

Website www.fusiondigital.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FusionIRL/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fusionirl/

Name: Tina Priestley

Company Name: Jack and Jill Foundation

Living in Naas, Co. Kildare I'm a busy Mum with three grown up children, working full-time

outside the home. Originally from Dublin I've been married to my husband Derek for almost

24 happy years. My background is in PR/Advertising and following a career break I now am

part of the team at Jack & Jill.

Website www.jackandjill.ie

Facebook jackandjillfoundation

Instagram jackandjillcf

Twitter JackandJillCF

STEM

Name: Gina Fanning

Business Name: CompliNet

Support firms with their day-to-day compliance risk and governance requirements, advising

on regulatory matters, AML/CFT, GDPR, compliance frameworks and training, FinTech

compliance challenges and regulatory change programmes, and training.

MSc in Management/ Compliance from (UCD) Certified Financial Crime Prevention

Practitioner (CFCPP)

Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO)

Cert FinTech Regulatory Compliance (PATFintech)

HR Development Dip (NCIRL)

Website CompliNet.ie

Name: Claire Brett

Business Name: Junior Einsteins

Claire Brett has a B.Sc in Sport Science & Health DCU & is the proud owner of Junior

Einsteins Science Club Kildare. Claire has a strong interest in health, sports & nutrition and

is passionate about STEM ed. Claire has lab experience in School of Health & Human

Performance & has Kickstart Coach Qualifications.

Website www.junioreinsteinsscienceclub.com

Facebook @junioreinsteinskildare

Instagram Junior Einsteins Kildare

Twitter @einsteinkildare

Name: Alysha Hutchinson

Business Name: 4Most

I am an Associate Director with 4most specialising in risk analytics consultancy for leading

financial institutes in Ireland and internationally. I am passionate about developing a thriving

analytics risk community of practitioners, supporting businesses in Ireland to achieve their

goals and data literacy across the wider community.

Website N/A, www.mahi.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mahi.ireland, https://www.facebook.com/hutchina/

Established Business

Name: Joann Mahon

Business Name: Millies.ie

I am the proud owner of Millies.ie the past 14 years. I am delighted to own a female lead

beauty business that empowers women to look and feel their very best, we believe

education and knowledge is the most important element in dealing with any of your your

beauty concerns.

Website www.millies.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/millies.ie

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/millies.ie/

Name: Krystle Foley

Business Name: Fusion Digital

Krystle is Founder & Managing Director for Fusion Digital based in Naas which was

established in 2016 & is responsible for managing all aspects of the company from activities

which include Finance, Sales, HR, Digital Marketing, Development, and Design & has

worked in industry for 15 years across multiple sectors.

Website https://fusiondigital.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FusionIRL

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fusionirl/

Twitter https://twitter.com/Fusionirl

Name: Nichola Kennedy

Business Name: Kilcullen Optician

My name is Nichola Kennedy. I am an optometrist and styling optician. My role is to help you

feel confident, comfortable and composed with my eyecare and eyewear styling

consultations.

Website www.kilcullenoptician.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/kilcullenoptician

Instagram @nkoptometrist

Twitter @kennedy_nichola

Name: Finnella Naughton

Business Name: DMAC Services

Finnella Naughton married with 3 children living in Sallins since 2001.

Dmac Services is a bespoke fulfilment service in Naas providing bespoke packaging and

dispatch service to SMEs and for those who prefer to pack their own orders we can supply

the mailing label.

Website www.dmacservices.com

Facebook @Dmacservices

Instagram @dmacservices

Creative

Name: Patricia Larkin

Business Name: Bisous

I live in Clane with my three children and my husband. A housewife who recently set up a

small business creating personalised handmade gifts and so am now a business women,

housewife and mother! Before staying at home to bring up my children I worked in

Architectural and Graphic Design Industries.

Facebook Bisous - Kisses from the Heart

Instagram Bisous19

Name: Tracey Dennis

Business Name: Hollywood Flowers and Gift Shop

Hello my name is Tracey, I own Hollywood Flowers and Gift shop where I'm a professional

qualified Florist and Interior Landscaper, specialising in wedding design, funeral tribute

creations and handtied bouquets of simply fabulous flowers.

I love having nature around me and using it on a daily basis is a real treat for me.

Website Www.hollywoodflowers.ie

Facebook Hollywood Flower Studio Tracey Dennis

Instagram @hollywoodflowersandgifts

Twitter @Tracey59802741

Name: Emma Jane Leeson

Business Name: Johnny Magory Books

Emma-Jane is the author and publisher/owner of the Johnny Magory book series and online

courses. Her business enables her to blend her creativity and corporate background to

pursue her passion for imagination and the great outdoors.

Website www.JohnnyMagory.com

Facebook www.Facebook.com/JohnnyMagoryBooks/

Instagram www.Instagram.com/JohnnyMagoryWorld

Twitter www.Twitter.com/Johnny_Magory

Name: Stephanie McCarthy

Business Name: Artful Green

Stephanie McCarthy, Founder of Artful Green, inspiring creativity and enabling connections

through online workshops and DIY kits, using nature's finest as her medium. With a

Background in Fine Art and Horticulture, she is found creating in her Potting Shed in the

back garden or enjoying the outside life with her two boys, Husband and dog.

Website https://www.artfulgreen.ie/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/artfulgreen.ie

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/artfulgreen.ie/

Power within

Name: Anita Meenehan

A Community focused Retail Pharmacy Manager that overseas the daily operations of the

pharmacy. Extremely Customer focused. I provide advanced knowledge in purchasing stock,

connecting with multiple organisations, business developing and direct pharmacy operations.

Compassionate and loyal, team focused, dedicated to deliver results that corresponds to the

companies strategic planning and policies and procedures.

Facebook Anita Meenehan and Managans Pharmacy Newbridge

Instagram Anita Meenehan and Mangans Pharmacy Newbridge

Erica Hargaden See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Martina Williams See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Magdalena Seymour See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Sarah Breslin See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Katie Mugan See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Samantha Corcoran See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Ciara Dunne See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Mikaela Egan See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Sharon Kearns See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Karyn Flood See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Maureen McCowen See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Louise Rawlins Traynor See Profile in Emerging New Business category

Claire Brett See Profile in STEM category

Suzanne Ryan See Profile in Employee Shining Star category

Tina Priestley See Profile in Employee Shining Star category

Patricia Larkin See Profile in Creative category

Tracey Dennis See Profile in Creative category

Emma Jane Leeson See Profile in Creative category

Niamh Mullins See Profile in Solo Businesswoman category

Gail Doyle See Profile in Solo Businesswoman category

Joann Mahon See Profile in Established Business category

Krystle Foley See Profile in Established Business category

Nichola Kennedy See Profile in Established Business category

Finnella Naughton See Profile in Established Business category