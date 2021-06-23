Shotgun and cash stolen in aggravated burglary

Cash and a pump-action shotgun were stolen in an aggravated burglary.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at Gunnings Business Premises, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath on the night of April 17 last.

On the night in question at approximately 20:55pm, a white van travelling from the Ballymahon direction and parked just beyond Gunnings Business Premises.

Shortly after 9pm the injured party served coal to a customer. After the customer left, the injured party went into his premises and was in his kitchen when two male suspects came up behind him. He was told to sit down on the chair where he was tied up by his arms and legs.

The two suspects were carrying holdall bags. The first suspect was armed with a nail bar and searched the premises, discovering a shotgun owned by the injured the party. The second suspect stayed with the injured party throughout. There was a sum of money on the kitchen table, which was also taken. One of the suspects is believed to have been on the phone to another person who was not at the premises.

The two suspects remained in the house for approximately 30 minutes and then left the premises through the back door, leaving the injured party tied up. He managed to free himself and contact Gardaí.

The suspects left the scene in a white van which went in the direction of Mullingar. The van is thought to be similar to a Ford Transit Custom van.

Description of Suspects

Suspect 1 – Male, approximately 5’10”, heavy set (however, he was the slimmer of the two suspects) wearing all black clothing including a balaclava and possibly a red scarf. He had a local Westmeath accent. He was carrying a nail bar.

Suspect 2 – Male, heavy build, approximately 5’7” – 5’8” tall, wearing all black clothing including a balaclava and runners with the toes turned up. He had small feet. He had fair / brown hair which could be seen through a hole in the balaclava and black gloves with a white rim at the cuffs. He had a Dublin accent.

Property Stolen

Mossberg, single barrel, Pump Action Shotgun – Model 500A

Small amount of cash

Vehicle of Interest – White van – similar to a Ford Transit Custom

Appeal:

Can you identify the suspects involved in this crime or have you any information that may assist the investigation?

Do you recognise the white van?

Do you know anything about the movements of this white van in the Rathconrath area of Mullingar on the 17th April 2021?

Have you any information in relation to the whereabouts of the firearm stolen during this incident?

There was a lot of traffic in the area at the time of the incident, did you travel this route on the 17th April 2021 or were you in the area at this time, have you dash Cam footage which may assist the investigation, please contact Mullingar Garda Station or Crimecall.



Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí Mullingar Garda Station, tel: 044 9384000