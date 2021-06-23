Shotgun and cash stolen in aggravated burglary

A Mossberg, single-barrel, pump-action shotgun – Model 500A
Cash and a pump-action shotgun were stolen in an aggravated burglary.
Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at Gunnings Business Premises, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath on the night of April 17 last.
On the night in question at approximately 20:55pm, a white van travelling from the Ballymahon direction and parked just beyond Gunnings Business Premises.
Shortly after 9pm the injured party served coal to a customer. After the customer left, the injured party went into his premises and was in his kitchen when two male suspects came up behind him. He was told to sit down on the chair where he was tied up by his arms and legs.
The two suspects were carrying holdall bags. The first suspect was armed with a nail bar and searched the premises, discovering a shotgun owned by the injured the party. The second suspect stayed with the injured party throughout. There was a sum of money on the kitchen table, which was also taken. One of the suspects is believed to have been on the phone to another person who was not at the premises.
The two suspects remained in the house for approximately 30 minutes and then left the premises through the back door, leaving the injured party tied up. He managed to free himself and contact Gardaí.
The suspects left the scene in a white van which went in the direction of Mullingar. The van is thought to be similar to a Ford Transit Custom van.
Description of Suspects
Suspect 1 – Male, approximately 5’10”, heavy set (however, he was the slimmer of the two suspects) wearing all black clothing including a balaclava and possibly a red scarf. He had a local Westmeath accent. He was carrying a nail bar.
Suspect 2 – Male, heavy build, approximately 5’7” – 5’8” tall, wearing all black clothing including a balaclava and runners with the toes turned up. He had small feet. He had fair / brown hair which could be seen through a hole in the balaclava and black gloves with a white rim at the cuffs. He had a Dublin accent.
Property Stolen
Mossberg, single barrel, Pump Action Shotgun – Model 500A
Small amount of cash
Vehicle of Interest – White van – similar to a Ford Transit Custom
Appeal:
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí Mullingar Garda Station, tel: 044 9384000
