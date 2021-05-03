Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for parts of Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday.

The Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning is for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be unseasonably wet and windy.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground. Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas.

The warning is valid from 3am on Monday morning until 10pm on Monday.

Leinster forecast

Met Éireann says today will get off to a wet and windy start across Leinster, with a band of heavy rain bringing the risk of spot flooding. The rain will break up into showers through the afternoon, heaviest over the northern half of the province, with some sunny spells developing too. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly by afternoon, and the winds will continue strong throughout the day, reaching gale force in coastal areas of the southeast. Highs of just 11 or 12 degrees.

TONIGHT

Staying rather windy tonight but many areas will become dry with clear spells. There will be a few scattered showers too. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds, remaining strong on coasts.