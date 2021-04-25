PROPERTY WATCH: Beautiful four-bed family home on ample countryside site

This beautiful four-bedroom, three bathroom family home set on an ample one acre site in the Laois countryside is being brought to the market by Baxter Real Estate and WR Comerford Auctioneers.

This property, with its impressive, stone-walled gateway, extends to approximately 1,990 sq.ft. and stands amidst an acre of beautifully landscaped gardens and open countryside beyond.

On entering, you are greeted with a generous hallway, a dual-aspect family room with a feature open fireplace, another dual-aspect living room with a solid fuel stove, opening to a split-level kitchen/diner.

At first-floor level, there are four bedrooms with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom. A family bathroom, with a freestanding roll-top bath with claw and ball feet and a separate corner shower completes the accommodation.

This wonderful family home is located just 3.5 km east of the village of Errill and is less than a 10-minute drive to the M7, and a 12-minute drive to the M8, linking this home to Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

It is listed with an asking price of €370,000. For more information or to view the full ad, click here.