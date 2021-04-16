Man's bone came through his skin in alleged Newbridge assault

A man’s hand was so badly injured during an alleged assault in Newbridge that the bone protruded through the skin, it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 15.

Kamil Palechacz 33, whose address was given as 58 Ballymany Court, Whitewater Plaza, Newbridge, faces an allegation of assault causing harm at Main Street, Newbridge, on May 10, 2019.

He also faces an allegation of possessing amphetamine worth €420 at Main Street, Newbridge, on March 28, 2021.

Sgt Brian Jacob claimed that the incident happened at 9.25 pm when a woman came into the station and said that her partner was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

He added that it would be claimed that part of the defendant’s thumb came out through his hand.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital and to St James’s Hospital and had had plastic surgery.

Commenting that it was not a minor matter, Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated he would refuse jurisdiction, meaning that it’s likely to be heard in the Circuit Court.

Sgt Jacob said time was needed to prepare a book of evidence and the case was adjourned to May 27.