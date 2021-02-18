Exciting lineup of speakers at next week's Network Ireland Kildare Branch Zoom event

Mouna Kenzaoui, who founded Dublin-based technology recruitment company Martinsen Mayer, is the keynote speaker at next Tuesday's Network Ireland Kildare branch online event.

Network Ireland is an organisation for women in business and the professions.

The event, whose theme is 'Active Inspirational', will take place on Tuesday, February 23, from 7pm and is expected to last two hours. The Zoom will be open from 6.30pm for pre-event networking. It is free for Network Ireland Kildare Branch members, and €10 for non-members, which may be redeemed against membership fees.

Mouna Kenzaoui is the founder of Martinsen Mayer, a Dublin-based technology recruitment agency, which since 2013 offers talent solutions to a number of FDI and Irish companies. Prior to graduating with an MBA from Smurfit Business School UCD in 2009, Mouna had worked with a number of Ireland’s leading recruitment companies in various senior roles.

In parallel to establishing Martinsen Mayer as a leading player in the tech recruitment industry, Mouna was approached by Seetec in 2016 to set up their operations in Ireland. Seetec had just been awarded a large labour activation contract with the Department of Social Protection and needed a CEO to successfully establish its Irish operation from greenfield site to a business with €34m turnover, across 52 locations in Ireland, assisting thousands of unemployed to go back into the labour market. Mouna went back to Martinsen Mayer full time in 2019 and has recently sold the business and continues as Chairperson.

The other speaker on the evening will include Anita Meenehan of Mangan's Pharmacy, Newbridge; with member spotlights on Margaret O'Gorman of Ambit Financial Services Ltd; Nikki Teahan of Teahan Optometrists ad Krystle Foley of Fusion Digital.

The event is supported by partner AIB and sponsors Leinster Leader/Kildare Post and Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

To register for the Zoom event, click HERE.