Kildare Sports Partnership's free Operation Transformation Couch to 5k starts today

Kildare Sports Partnership's free Operation Transformation Couch to 5k programme starts today.

The activities will include a mix of online sessions, walks/runs in the participant's own time plus lots of tips and advice Athy pro boxer Eric Donovan, the KSP ambassador who will lead the programme.

It will cater for all levels and activities, and an Irish Sign Language interpreter will also be provided by KSP. Close to 500 people had signed up for the programme by Sunday evening, according to Eric.

It will start today, Monday, January 18, and run for five weeks.

It will include:

* Live Zoom strength and conditioning sessions with Eric on Monday and Friday mornings from 10 - 11, with tips and advice for the week ahead and keeping focused during the weekend.

* A run/walk session to do in your own time on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

* A Zoom group support call on a Thursday evening from 7 - 8pm to ask questions and get support from Eric and others in the group.

* Nutrition tips and advice.

Recordings of all Zoom sessions will be sent to registered participants, just in case you are unable to attend them live although KSP would advise joining the live sessions as much as possible. Participants can complete their programmes by taking part in the Sport Ireland Virtual Operation Transformation 5km run/walk next month.

Click HERE to register for the programme free of charge.