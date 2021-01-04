Planning sought for new visitor carpark at Emo Court

A planning application has been lodged for a new visitor carpark at a top tourist attraction visited by Kildare families.

The Office of Public Works is requesting permission of Laois County Council to build a temporary gravel carpark on grassland at Emo Court, near Portarlington, to last for five years.

"The proposed works comprise the construction of temporary gravel surface parking area located on an area of existing grassland adjacent to the existing estate exit, together with permanent alterations to the existing exit to provide increased width and sightlines, new gates, railings, fencing and signage and widening of the existing driveway and provision of a footway route, fencing and associated site works including ducting for underground services at Emo Court and Parklands, Emo Court Demesne - a protected structure"

The application was received on December 22 and a decision is due by February 24 2021. It may be viewed by the public on the council's website www.laois.ie