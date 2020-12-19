Offaly turnover Kildare to reach minor football final

Kildare crashed out of the Leinster Minor Football Championship at St Conleth's Park this afternoon going under to Offaly by three points. It was a game dominated by the visitors from start to finish, defeating Kildare for the first time at this level since 2007.

Very disappointing display from Kildare who never looked settled, rarely threatened in a game that Offaly should have won by a lot more than the three points in the end.

Offaly led at the break 2-6 to 1-3 and while Killdare did threaten somewhat in the second half, they never really looked, or deserved, to win this one.

Offaly now march on to the final on the first Sunday of January, while Kildare can only lick their wounds having been out-played in this one throughout the game.

Scorers: Kildare, Oisin O'Sullivan 2-2, Adam Fanning 0-4 (3 frees), Ben Fitzsimons 0-1.



Offaly, Keith O'Neill 1-2 (1 free), Jamie Guing 0-4 (4 frees), Cathal Ryan 1-1, John Furling 0-1, Pauric Robbins 0-01, Cormac Egan 0-1.



KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen); Ryan Burke (Newtown Gaels), Elliot Byrne (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens); Harry O'Neill (Clane), Jack McKevitt (Naas), Fionn Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Shane Farrell (Kilcock), Conor Lonergan (Monasterevan); Charlie Litton (Ballymore Eustace), Daragh Swords (Newtown Gaels), Joe Ledwidge (Leixlip); Adam Fanning (Clane), Cian Grimes (Sallins), Oisín O'Sullivan (Clane). Subs: Luke Killian (Sallins) for Shane Farrell (half time); Daragh Sloane (Balyna) for Harry O'Neill (half time); Conn Keogh (Suncroft) for Cian Grimes (38 minutes); Ben Fitzsimons (Eadestown) for Joe Ledwidge (44 minutes); James McGrathy (Athy) for Daragh Swords (56 minutes).



OFFALY: David Dunican; Diarmuid Finneran, Tom Hyland, Ciarán Conroy; David Dempsey, Cathal Ryan, Geordi O'Meara; John Furlong, Harry Plunkett; Marcus Dalton, Alex Egan, Pauric Robbins; Jamie Guing, Keith O'Neill, Cormac Egan cpt. Subs: Joe Berginfor Harr Plunkett (56 minutes); Daire McDaid for Tom Hyland (59 minutes); Sean Finneran for Keith O'Neill (62 minutes); Sean Afolabi-Joseph for Marcus Dalton (62 minutes).



REFEREE: David O'Connor, Dublin.