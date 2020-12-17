Kildare GAA: Karl O'Dwyer appointed manager Ballyteague

Former Kildare All Star takes charge of The Larks for 2021

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Karl O'Dwyer, new Ballyteague senior manager

Former Kildare All Star and Kerry native, Karl O'Dwyer, has been  appointed to take charge of Ballyteague.

O'Dwyer has successfully managed clubs  in Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow.

His appointment has been met with much anticipation and confidence from both Larks players and indeed club officials.

Karl takes charge in January.