Contract signed and full plans revealed for redevelopment of Naas Town Hall as library and cultural centre

The contract for the construction phase for the redevelopment of Naas Town Hall as a library and cultural centre was officially signed yesterday, Tuesday, November 17.

Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council signed the contract with Duggan Lynch Ltd. for the construction phase of the project.

The plans to transform the historic Town Hall, which formerly hosted meetings of Naas Town Council as well as other local authority business, will cost €5.9m including the design, construction, fit-out and purchase of the library collections. Three-quarters of the funding comes from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Project Ireland 2040, Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF). The remaining funding will be provided by Kildare County Council as part of the Capital Development Plan 2019-2021. Deaton Lysaght Architects have been appointed to lead the design team for the project.

Also at the signing were Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach ofKildare County Council and Fintan Brett, Cathaoirleach of Naas Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach, Mark Stafford said “I welcome this re-development of Naas Town Hall as a Library and Cultural Centre, which will provide a new use for this iconic building at the heart of the County Town while preserving its important history and heritage. This new and accessible cultural space will significantly increase footfall to the Main Street and surrounding areas of Naas and act as a catalyst for commercial growth in the town.”

Peter Carey, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, said “The development of the new library will play a transformative role in the town’s confidence, capacity and sustainable growth, helping to generate a dynamic cultural life that will enhance the town’s retail, hospitality and tourism offer. Kildare County Council is looking forward to developing close relationships with our neighbours such as the Moat Theatre and retailers in order to develop a vibrant Cultural Quarter for the town of Naas.”

This project will provide 2,046 sqm of cultural and community public realm space in the middle of town, broken into 1,275.3 sqm indoor space and 770 sqm of outdoor public space.

The library will provide the following services and spaces:

* Adult and young adult library providing the necessary resources to accommodate, recreational, information, cultural and educational needs in an inviting and modern space.

* Multifunctional children’s library which will provide various media and also provide wet facilities for cultural activities, IT services, access to digital technologies, console stations and toddler storytelling zone.

* Digital suite to support digital skills development by providing access to the latest technologies including 3D printing, virtual reality and digital and audio editing, offering space for technology, training and innovation.

* Wi fi enabled PC’s throughout the facility

* Study, work and research zones will be distributed through the facility and will provide dedicated quiet workspaces.

* Capacity for a small meeting room.

* Larger meeting room which can flow into a multipurpose space.

* Multifunctional space to accommodate large audiences for lectures, community events and cultural activities. (Capacity for 140 individuals).

* Gallery/exhibition space providing a focus for cultural and artistic development providing a valuable resource to allow community expression.

* Employment and Enterprise Resource Service offering meeting spaces, computers, Wi-Fi, printing/scanning facility, research collections online and traditional, hot desking, programming, training facilities and break out rooms.

* Self-issue facilities including printing and IT services.

* Naas Community Library and Cultural Centre is the pilot for Changing Places facilities in Kildare County Council. Changing Places facilities provide a real improvement on standard accessible toilets as they provide a larger floor area of 12m² and additional equipment such as a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a full room coverage ceiling track hoist system, a centrally located toilet bowl with space either side for transfers/assistants and a safe and clean environment.

* Outdoor performance, market and workshop space

Pictured above: Peter Carey, Chief Executive, KCC; Luke Hanahoe, President of Kildare Chamber; Francesa D’Oria, Deaton Lysaght Architects; Fintan Brett, Cathaoirleach of Naas Municipal District; Gerard O’ Malley, Tom McNamara and Associates; Marian Higgins, Kildare County Librarian; Henry Corcoran, Duggan Lynch Ltd.; Gerard Crowdle, Director, Duggan Lynch Ltd.; Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach Kildare County Council; Elisabeth Churchyard, Deaton Lysaght Architects; Gillian Allen, Kildare Library Service; Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Services KCC; and Michael Duggan, Duggan Lynch Ltd.; at the signing of the Contract for the construction phase of the development of Naas Town Hall as a vibrant Library and Cultural Centre, pictured at the Town Hall, Tuesday afternoon, November 17. Photo: Tony Keane