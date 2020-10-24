Camogie: Kildare outgunned by Laois in second half
Five a drift at half time, but visitors hit top form on the resumption
Kildare Niamh Hegarty weights up her options for a pass during the Intermediate Camogie Championship game against Laois
Kildare crashed out of the Liberty Insurance Leinster Intermediate Camogie Championship this afternoon at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield.
Trailing by five points at the interval, 1-8 to 1-3, the home side had no answer to their opponents on the resumption with the visitors adding another three goals to win comfortably on a final score line of Laois 4-14 Kildare 1-7.
Scorers: Laois, Kirsten Keenan 2-8 (3 frees), Aisling O'Dea 1-1; Joyce Dunne 1-0; Laiden Fennell 0-2; Joyce Dunne 0-1, Jessie Quinlan 0-1, Clodagh Tynan 0-1 (free).
Kildare, Niamh Hegarty 1-0, Leah Sutton 0-3 (3 frees), Siobhan Hurley 0-2, Emer Reilly 0-2.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on