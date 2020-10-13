202 new car parking spaces for Sallins train station by year's end

Work has started on the extension to Sallins rail station car park. The extended car parking is located in the Waterways commercial and residential development, which is 100 metres from the station.

Irish Rail have acknowledged that pre-pandemic, car parking at the facility “was heavily oversubscribed” and this additional capacity will “future proof parking availability when larger numbers once again begin travelling by train, when public health restrictions are lifted.”

The extended car park will provide 202 additional spaces. The construction works, that are now being undertaken include; upgrading the existing car parking facility, making the car park more accessible for those with mobility and sensory impairments and upgrading security systems. The works are expected to be completed by the end of this year and the new car park will be operational early in 2021.

Iarnród Éireann district manager for the Naas/Salins area, Paul Stanley said: “I am delighted that work has started on the extension to the car park. Car parking has long been an issue at this location and these additional spaces will be great for our customers.”