Sallins festival curtailed by the virus - but a video is launched

Covid-19 and the consequent prohibition on public gatherings has put paid to many events this year and Féile na Sollán was no exception.

The annual traditional music and culture festival is hosted in Sallins and has evolved into one of the most popular entertainment events of the year in the wider Naas area.

Ongoing restrictions effectively put paid to the The video of the event launched on October 2. It can be seen on the Féile na Sollán Facebook page.

The video was filmed by Tony Gavin on location in Sallins and features some of the local musicians who perform regularly in our local pubs such as the Railway Inn, Sallins, Fletcher’s in Naas and the Kilteel Inn.

Among the participants are Féilim Mac Donnacha/piano accordion and Pat Domican/guitar playing four jigs. Bryan O'Connell/small pipes playing a slow air and two jigs. The Sexton family play The Mist Covered Mountains and The Walls of Lisscarroll on concertina, accordion and fiddle. The local group Sult plays a few more Irish Traditional tunes and Nuala Mac Lochlainn sings An Culann. This is all complemented by a bi-lingual commentary by Barra McGoff.

Naas native Ger Loughran at Bargetrip.ie provided one of his barges as a venue.

Festival chairman Tony Gavin said 2020 said 2020 delivered a significant challenge to the event.

“Because of the situation with the ongoing Covid 19 restrictions we were not able to have our usual live acts, classes and other activities. So to make up for this, in a small way, the committee has produced a Féile video featuring some of the local musicians who perform regularly in our local pubs such as The Railway Inn, Sallins, Fletcher’s in Naas and The Kilteel Inn.”

Mr Gavin thanked all the committee of Dee O’Connor, Donal Knight, Eithne Ni Fhlathartaigh, Nuala MacLochlainn, Derek Row, Dearbhla Malone, Dara Ó Maitiú, Daithi De Faoite for their hard work and endless zoom meetings and the musicians for their participation.