BREAKING: The Green Bus, Dublin Coach, back on Kildare's roads next week

Dublin Coach services through Kildare will resume next week. The service, locally known as 'The Green Bus', was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement this afternoon, the company said that it would welcome customers back from Tuesday, September 8.

However, it will no longer accept cash payments on board. Customers can either prebook online or pay using onboard card payments, with contactless facilities. Leap Card payments will continue to be accepted where applicable.

There will be reduced passenger capacity across the Dublin Coach services to allow for social distancing. Face coverings are mandatory and seating arrangements will be controlled.

Prices within Kildare are unchanged from pre-Covid fares, according to the company's website, at €2 for a single journey within the county - but capacity is limited to 35 seats per bus serving the 726 route. However, its frequency remains unchanged, with hourly services.

The following Kildare services will recommence on Tuesday.

Route 726 to airport: N7 Service serving Portlaoise, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Naas and Red Cow Luas.

Route 726K: N7 Supplementary Service serving Kildare, Newbridge and Naas:

Route 300: M7 Express Service serving Ennis/Killarney/Tralee, Limerick, Kildare Village, Red Cow Luas and Dublin City Centre

Route 816: Portarlington Connector serving Portarlington, Monasterevin and Kildare Village.

Other services nationwide will also resume.