PROPERTY WATCH: A penthouse apartment with its own rooftop putting green in Saggart for shy of €1 million

This luxury three-bedroom penthouse apartment, No. 504 Swiftwood, spans 4,300 square feet and boasts a gym, a cinema, en-suite in every bedroom and a large rooftop garden that opens right out onto the beautiful Dublin Mountains and surrounding countryside, is currently on the market for €950,000.

Take step inside a truly unique and remarkable property. Elegance, style, light and space fill this breathtaking property, having been completely designed by Jacinta McMahon.

A private lift to the fourth floor takes you to the hall door of No. 504. The minute you step into the spacious hallway, it is evident that no stone was left unturned when it came to design and decor - polished sandstone flooring takes you on to three large double bedrooms on your left hand side, all en-suite with the main bedroom also boasting a large balcony with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. There is also a laundry room for convenience.

The other side of the hallway plays host to a private gym, complete with weights and exercise equipment, as well as a separate guest WC. Next door to the gym is the home cinema room - completely soundproofed with padded walls for the perfect acoustic sound, a high end projector and screen, complete with rows of mechanical reclining leather armchairs for total comfort and an authentic luxury cinema experience.

The top of the hallway takes you to the main living area, first arriving at the dining room with a beautiful 12-foot long dining table, which in turn opens into a beautiful fully fitted kitchen - complete with island unit, American Viking fridge-freezer, deluxe range oven, extra living/dining area and a large pantry cleverly tucked away behind stylish wood panelling.

En route from the kitchen/dining area, we pass a beautifully finished wine bar with custom made wrought iron gates before entering into a most spacious sitting room with large feature fireplace. Double doors on one side of the sitting room takes you into an executive-style office, while doors on the other side open out on to the piece de resistance.

No. 504 Swiftwood has exclusive access to an extensive rooftop garden, stretching over 500 square foot and looking directly on to the magnificent Dublin Mountains and rolling countryside.

A full, artificial lawn ensures low maintenance, while still being able to practice your putting in the sunshine, or indeed entertaining friends and family over the barbeque in a most beautiful setting.

