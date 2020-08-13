Co Kildare TD says 'intensive day of asking questions ahead' following lockdown

"Trade unions, meat plants and Health Safety Authority  coming in to give evidence.''

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Co Kildare TD says 'intensive day of asking questions ahead' following lockdown

Deputy James Lawless

Sallins based TD James Lawless says that there is an 'intensive day of asking questions ahead.' A Dáil committee meeting following the lockdown of Co Kildare, Laois and Offaly is taking place today. 

He said: "Trade unions, meat plants and Health Safety Authority  coming in to give evidence.''