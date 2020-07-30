Kildare Boil Water Notice now extended to Rathangan, Kildare town Group Water Schemes

Householders who are members of Group Water Schemes around Rathangan and Kildare Town have been advised to boil their tap water before drinking.

The advice comes in the wake of Irish Water's Boil Water Notice for the Rathangan area which was issued two weeks ago and affects 6,500 householders in the Rathangan, Monasterevin and Kildare town areas.

Kildare County Council Rural Water Department issued the latest Boil Water Notice to Group Water Schemes in that area that are supplied water via the Irish Water Network.

"In the interest of public health, it is recommended that all users of the water on the Cappinargid, Tullylost and Glebe Group Water Schemes boil water before use.

"Water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth, making of ice," it stated.

The initial Boil Water Notice was issued by Irish Water on July 16, and remains in place.

According to Irish Water, the issue stems from a problem with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. "It is necessary that chlorine is present in adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses. This issue has now been resolved," the company has said.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are flushing out the network, sampling water supplies and carrying out repairs onsite.

"This will support an Environmental Protection Agency audit of the water treatment plant later next week," the company said in a statement on Friday. "The results of a number of water samples are also required to confirm adequate chlorination of the public water supply."