Boil Water Notice still in place for Rathangan, Monasterevin and parts of Kildare town

A Boil Water Notice remains in place this evening for Rathangan and parts of Monasterevin and Kildare town. The BWN was first issued on Thursday, July 16 - meaning that some 6,500 people who have been without a safe water supply face into a second weekend unable to drink what comes out of their household taps.

According to Irish Water, the issue stems from a problem with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. "It is necessary that chlorine is present in adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses. This issue has now been resolved."

The utility company will not be drawn on how long the BWN will last.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are flusing out the network, sampling water supplies and carrying out repairs onsite.

"This will support an Environmental Protection Agency audit of the water treatment plant later next week," the company said in a statement on Friday. "The results of a number of water samples are also required to confirm adequate chlorination of the public water supply. Irish Water would like to reassure customers that our drinking water experts are working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council and in consultation with the HSE and the EPA to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly and as safely as possible."

The areas affected include Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare town and surrounding areas.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, added “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and wish to apologise to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is imperative that people adhere to the boil water notice."

Areas affected by the Boil Water Notice highlighted in blue