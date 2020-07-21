Deaths in Co Kildare - July 21, 2020

Annie Wynne Varnham (née Kearns), 2 Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy

July 17. Wife of the Late John Wynne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Matt, daughter Veronica, sister Frances, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law Bernie and Maria, grandchildren Seán, Aleisha, Wayne, John and Matthew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private repose will take place at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 Tx26) between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening, the 21st July. A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked “Condolences” at RIP.ie.

Nancy O'Neill (née Lawlor), Main Street, Kilcullen

July 2020. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin. Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Predeceased by her son Seán and her brother Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Joe and Noel, daughters Mary and Anne, daughter-in-law Grace, sons-in-law Tony and Seán, grandchildren Seán, Sinead, Aisling, Sarah, Eoghan, Orla and Aoife, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Nancy's family at RIP.ie. Nancy funeral mass will be live streamed on the parish website www.mcnmedia.tv Requiem Mass will take place Wednesday morning in The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Wednesday morning.

Michael (Mickey the Lump) Byrne, Barnhill, Castledermot

July 20. In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maisie (Breslin), Kathleen (Still) (USA), Trish (Proctor), brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Mount Hawkins, Athy on Tuesday 21st July from 5pm to 8pm. Walking from the Square, Castledermot at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday 22nd July, for 12pm (noon) Requiem Mass. Followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Donation box at funeral home and at church. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a message for Michael's family in the condolences section at RIP.ie.