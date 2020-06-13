Huge €8 million expansion and move on the cards for The Crossings dealership, Naas

Crossings Toyota in Naas are moving their showroom on the Sallins Road, expanding the business, and adding Lexus to their range.

The company plans to open a brand new state of the art showroom with full service facilities off the Newhall Roundabout in Naas by next year. With planning permission granted for the site in Kildare, Dealer General Liam Fitzpatrick made the formal announcement last week.

“"I am genuinely, truly excited about opening these new showrooms and bringing the Lexus range back to Kildare. This is something that we have been working towards for many years now and I look forward to the day we can cut the ribbon on the new premises. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff for their dedication and hard work which has got us to this point,” he said.

This move will allow the addition of 15 new staff, bringing the total number to 45 at the dealership which has been part of the Toyota family since 2012 when Crossings first opened as the main Toyota dealer in Kildare for sales, service and parts on the Sallins Road.

With an investment of over €8 million, the proposed space is located just off the Newhall roundabout, easily accessible by the M7. The new site will host both Toyota and Lexus showrooms, featuring an immersive retail experience, delivering a combination of physical, human and digital touch points for a more seamless experience.

However, Dealer General Liam Fitzpatrick believes that customer experience will be key to their success. “The team we have here in Crossings will be expanded to accommodate the new Lexus facilities, and we have an incredible team — with a fantastic track record of putting the customer first. This can be seen clearly in our online reviews on Google and Facebook. We believe that the customer is key and we look forward to welcoming both our new and existing customers to Toyota and Lexus in Kildare.”

The new showrooms will be home to Toyota sales, service, and parts as well as the fifth Lexus franchise in the country.

The new facility is expected to open in 2021.